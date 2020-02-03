Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Flip PhoneSamsung unveils the new folding Galaxy Z Flip phone.
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone has purportedly been shown off in an alleged leaked video

Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The VergeThe Next Web


Samsung just unveiled its new foldable flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip

Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comHinduThe AgePC World



apangwashere

VulpesVulpes RT @designboom: samsung releases new foldable flip phone with bending glass display https://t.co/pxhowh8Z1o https://t.co/0zJWngiMht 14 seconds ago

Just_Lefentse

Thapelo Mthembu @minesam_ Why in the world would I want a flip phone though?? WHY??? 14 seconds ago

Btsjoy4

Bts_joy💞💞💜💜 RT @taekooksoIo: BTCH WTF I AM WATCHING THE LIVE SAMSUNG EVENT - LAUNCHING OF THE GALAXY FLIP PHONE AND THEY SHOWED TAEHYUNG ON THE SCREEN… 43 seconds ago

bt_shaa

ßʇ_Sʜᴀᴀ⁷ RT @tinyseokjinnie:*** thom browne flip phone !! seokjin would love it skdjd https://t.co/rIWAq68NhO 1 minute ago

minamono21

Mina₇ RT @Strawberries321: Samsung mobile official twitter account called Taehyung a king 👑 while replying to a post talking about Samsung using… 1 minute ago

channel_m_e

Channel Middle East Samsung releases its next foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip https://t.co/YRWtYkWNNB 1 minute ago

alex_meehan

Alex Meehan I quite like the look of the Galaxy Z Flip folding phone. https://t.co/BB3aWeRWOc 2 minutes ago

lynie88

smart💘now🦋 RT @Your_high_dose: This Iconic phone flip made my heart flutter just like the original version but it could have been super kilig if the O… 2 minutes ago

