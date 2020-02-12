Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kid's Clinic

Kid's Clinic

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Kid's ClinicA clinic specializing in care for younger patients celebrates a milestone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kid's Clinic

A clinic specializing in care for younger patients celebrates a milestone.

"children's of mississippi" opened five years ago in tupelo.

The clinic is part of the university of mississippi medical center.

Two full time doctors, along with doctors who travel to the clinic on a regular basis see patients ranging in age from newborns to adults.

The tupelo clinic gives many northeast mississippi residents better access to pediatric specialists.

"there's a large underserved population of patients up here, with the university's wide range of insurance we accept, this helps a wide range of people who would otherwise have to drive to memphis or jackson for healthcare."

"that's the good thing about being a speciality clinic is we feel like we have more of a bond with our patients, see them quite a bit, knowing you're doing them a service, some children it's hard to take them long distances, they have a hard time traveling."

The tupelo clinic is also equipped for "tele health" services.

Allowing patients to talk with doctors from across the country.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

cakeneeds

Cake Needs Looking for a private clinic to go to now. Lagos can only be better when the people are healthy enough to make it s… https://t.co/fYHcAvPGVt 5 seconds ago

cakeneeds

Cake Needs Doctor called my husband and then what after 2 mins said he is to go to medical emergency again like I practically… https://t.co/HAELGQy9Wc 6 seconds ago

Cindynine4

Lucky Nine RT @charliekirk11: While Mayor Pete carries on his national campaign for president 2,411 fetal remains found preserved in a South Bend doc… 7 seconds ago

cakeneeds

Cake Needs @jidesanwoolu sounds good sir but please it's only if Lagosuans are living that one can enjoy good things. My husb… https://t.co/YRuHMiIAHf 8 seconds ago

gurmeet88

Gurmeet Singh Negi RT @pragyaesingh: Ever since I have landed in Delhi, I have met 19 people who vociferously hailed Mohala Clinic, free electricity, water su… 11 seconds ago

inthekoplufc

Conor Ferguson RT @GrahamSmyth: Leeds United's Adam Forshaw has flown to the US for what will be season-ending surgery. Here's the details on his injury… 17 seconds ago

timcagleauthor

Tim Cagle If someone changed your life for the worse, would you turn the other cheek OR do everything in your power to make s… https://t.co/KX3E64FUaC 41 seconds ago

QueerRadioBrisb

Queer Radio Brisbane QuAC Clinic 30 “Testing Point” Free HIV/STI testing Tue, Feb 18 https://t.co/X8x75sYmnC QPP – Rapid Test Clinic https://t.co/7pYSXCWNVs 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.