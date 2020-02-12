SportsZone Football Friday: Week 8

Teams in our area hook up tonight in columbia... the undefeated battle spartans host state- ranked jefferson city... battle is the number two team in class 5 and is a clear state title contender... but jefferson city is out for redemption after losing to number one cbc last week... and the jays beat battle last year... that has been on the mind of the spartans...as there were no shortage of playmakers on the field tonight... ---1st q...battle facing third down inside their own 20...but brevinn tyler breaks off an 84 yard run...that's a touchdown...sparta ns go up 6-0 early... --later, tyler shows off his arm...he finds jaevon mcquitty who makes a remarkable catch in the endzone...battle is up 14-0 after the two point conversion... ---the spartan defense was also outstanding...gunna r see is intercepted by drey tyler...tyler puts battle in a great position... --but they couldn't do anything with it...2nd q...spartans on the attack again and dennis barnes intercepts this one...jays are in business... --they finally get points off turnovers...see connects with barnes for the touchdown...17-12 battle at halftime... hickman hosting lee's summit west..

The kewpies are coming off their first win since 20- 14..- -- 1st quarter, quarterback andrew paten airs it out to riley keevins who comes up with the great catch..

But the kewpies were unable to score on the drive..

--- now it's lee's summit ball..

Hickman's defense staying strong..

An army of kewpies brings down the titans running back..

--- but later, joseph shapiro runs by everyone for th long touchdown..

Lee's summit wins 49-6..

Hickman falls to 1-7 to the scoreboard, rock bridge falls, 45-7 to sluh.

Camdenton beats joplin, 34-19.

Smith-cotton falls on the road, 42-17 to st.

Pius.

And tolton is a big winner tonight, 43-8 over cuba.

Tonight, we had one of the great rivalry games in mid- missouri.

The highway 54 bowl between fulton and mexico.

Bulldogs head coach steve haag is 3-0 as all-time against the hornets but tonight was senior night for fulton..

And the seniors were hoping to bring the highway 54 sign back to fulton for the next year..- -- 2nd quarter, bulldogs up 19- 0...devin masek back to pass..johnathan grub with the interception..mexi co ball..

-- the very next play from scrimmage..

Some trickery from mexico...cameron holman throws the deep ball...but makygh galbreath robbs him..

Hornets back in control..

--- about a minute to go in the 2nd..

Masek back to pass..

He connects with fleetwood for the first down deep in bulldog territory..

--- later in the drive..

Masek signals fleetwood to go right by our camera... touchdown fulton..

But mexico wins 40- 20 osage indians taking on their rivals the eldon mustangs.

--- zach wheeler keeps it and scores from five yards out.

Osage leads 6-0 early first quarter.

---wheeler rolls out and finds james mccann for the touchdown.

Osage leads 12-0 in the first quarter.

---osage driving in the second quarter, wheeler finds jason edwards for a beautiful thirty- one yard gain.

12-0 osage leads.

---eldon trying to get something going.

Trenton dillon strips wheeler and the mustangs recover.

The indians go on to win 32-6.

In california the pintos are hosting the blair oak falcons... --1q jake van ronzelen gets the hand off and he breaks this for a huge run and a touch down.

Falcons up 6-0 --later in the 1st nolan hair drops back to pass and he finds brayden pritchett for the spectacular juggling catch.

Brought down at the 2.

Falcons punch it in.

--now its california's turn..

Jacob wolken dumps it over the middle to jackson trachsel who gets into the endzone for the pintos but... blair oaks wins 52-12 back to the scoreboard, moberly wins a tight one, 28-25 over boonville.

Hallsville wins 6-0 over versailles.

Southern boone blows out warsaw, 49-21.

Fayette wins big 42-8 over salisbury.... and centralia beats monroe city 28- 12...as the panthers get back in the win south callaway hosting clopton elsberry on senior night..

For the warrior bulldogs... i'm just reading the sign ---- 1st quarter, indianhawks driving..

Fumble!

Their quarterback recovers..

And that's the bulldogs quarterback landon hortsman who is credited with the sack..

No score..

--- later in the 1st, hortsman..

Fakes the handoff and then goes to stiff arm city where breakin tackles is highly encouraged..

First down bulldogs..

-- later in the drive..

Hortsman fakes the reverse handoff to kaden helsel who dives in for the touchdown..

South callaway wins 62- 30..

The bulldogs remain undefeated, 8-0.

Now we move on to bowling gree at north callaway --in the 1st half, milo henery is going to find adam reno near the sidelines..

Enough for the first down.

-- later in the half wyatt branson gets the pitch and he's off to the races..

In for the touch down.

Branson had four total touchdowns and 248 total yards of offense..

--now the 2 point conversion..

Branson again with the carry and it's good.

22-8 birds.

Thunderbirds win 50-14 more scores, hannibal beats marshall, 56-22.

Scottland county wins big, 38-8 over harrisburg.

Marceline is all over westran, 54-14.

Tipton falls to lighthouse christian, 37-12.

And palmyra wins a close one, 1- 13 over brookfield.

The tigers swept auburn on the road tonight to improve to 14-3 on the year and 5-0 in s-e-c play.

The tigers have now won 9 matches in a row - they haven't let up a single set since september 17.

Up next for m-u is arkansas at home on sunday at 1:30 in the afternoon.

To the majors, former mizzou pitcher max scherzer was on the mound for the nationals in their opening playoff game against the dodgers.

Scherzer gets the loss - he went six innings giving up fou earned runs.

He also had five strikeouts.

The dodgers go up 1-0 in the series.