Friday Night Football 10-7-16 (Pt 2)

Stanley-powers lake making the trip down south to play the saints it's been a good year for coach smrekar and the saints, 1st quarter it was the kurt dickhut show, saints with the ball at the 20 and kurt is gonna take it all the way through the blue jays defense, touchdown st.

Mary's later in the quarter more of the same, again just on the edge of the redzone, dickhut gets the handoff and he takes care of the rest.

St.

Mary's up a couple scores not much positive for stanley, this play stood out though, a 30 yard pass from wyatt hanson to logan aadness, drive stalls however 2nd quarter, st.

Mary's keeping the pressure on, cole spies barges in....all saints in this one (johnny mangano, kx sports) dickinson trinity hosting beulah we start in the second quarter the miners lead the titans 8-6.

And all night the titans had trouble stopping the run, derek ferebee takes the carry inside the ten for miners.

.43 in the second that sets up this touchdown by mikey morris.

He scores his second rushing touchdown on the four yard score to stretch the miner lead.

They're up 15-6 after a successful extra point kick second quarterthe titans looking to answer befoore the end of the half...quarterback lucas jones connects with his receiver noah sickler for about a 20 yard grab.

Second quarterthe titans with some momentum right...looks to take shot to the end zone, he has a man, dropped by kaden kuntz on a perfect pass from jones second quarter titans have one more chance to try and score before half...but the miners were all over jones and the titans all game long.

Loagen senn and matthew schnabel takes jones down for a big loss.

10:42 fourth quarter matthew schnabel takes the fullback dive into the endzone for a two yard touchdown and the miners tack on another score to put them up 21-6.

(jamie council, kx sports) class a has been very competitive this year (johnny mangano, kx sports) yeah jamie two east teams are at the top of the pile in single a, langdon and larimore, but here in the west there's plenty of talent (jamie council, kx sports) dlb just arrived in the rankings at number 5.

They hosted berthold.

To laker country -- 1st qtr-lakers colton bartuska takes the handoff and he carries it 33 yards before being brought down inside the 10 -- 2nd qtr-lakers dylan schestler with the keeper straight ahead from a yard out 6-0 lakers -- lakers looking for more but it's the bombers alex nelson playing centerfield and coming up with the interception -- but just before the half-the lakers add another as schestler finds josh knutson on the 5 yard touchdown pass to make it a 12-0 game at the half (jamie council, kx sports) great nine man region 5 matchup tonight....new salem taking on hettinger-scranton.

Both teams 6-1, but new salem 5-0 in region play.

-- night hawks 4-1 and looking to even things out.

Isaiah kludt with a huge gain on the opening drive to take hettinger down to the 43.

-- couldn't do anything with it.

That was basically how the first quarter went.

Evan henke drops this one right in the hands of shane forester to put new salem in striking distance just 12 yards out, but could not convert!

-- pretty chilly night.

It took a quarter to get warmed up, but in the first play of the second quarter, henke finds tanner slag -- dropped in the middle of three night hawk secondary -- 42 yard touchdown to give new salem the 8-0 lead where it would stay at half.

-- the third quarter started off slow, but on a drive that started on their own 6, new salem chipped away, on the drive -- sophomore garret soupir gets another holstein first down, coming into your living room.

-- on the very next snap, henke takes to the air again -- drops back and finds sophomore braden zuroff who takes in home to put the holsteins up 16-0 with the 2 point conversion.

New salem takes this one 38-6, moving their overall record to 7-1 and are 6-0 in region 5 (johnny mangano, kx sports) more nine man, napoleon playing kidder county... in the opening kickoff of the game, the pirates know how to start things off, parker hager off the ground sees a crease and he's off, kidder county with the first score of the game still in the 1st quarter, napoleon with it on 4th down deep in their own territory, dalton jangula completes the clutch touchdown pass to jamison fettig, imperials up 8-6 under 20 seconds left in the 1st, ethan hager scampers up the right side, pirates retake the lead 2nd quarter now, jangula rolls to his left and what a catch by jamison fettig that good play leads to another one, jangula with the qb keeper, dives into the end zone