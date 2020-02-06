Fleming-malik traynham..53 yrd td run..6-0 later in the quarter...14-6 byrd.terriers larry basham, jr..24 yard td run...21-6 byrd.2nd quarter it is basham with the 5 yard td run....his 4th of the game.

Byrd goes on to 5-1 with a 43-20 win over fleming.

Northside's home game with staunton river will now be played monday night at 7 because of the weather.

Over the last 2 seasons the franklin county eagles only managed one win...going 1- 19 over that stretch ... This year the team has already won three games sitting at 3-3 on the year and tonight had a chance to get above 500 taking on the heritage pioneers.

Heritage kevin moss takes the snap and fumbles a little bit forced to take the run to the 2 yard line.

The rushing td 12 - 0 heritage after missed extra point moss with the long td pass to caleb snead making it 18 - 0 extra point is good.moss again with the long td pass to kevin snead making it 25 - 0 with the extra point.

Heritage wins this high scoring game over frankin county 56-34.

Weather issues caused roanoke catholic to move their homecoming game with fuqua to monday night at 6 at vineyard park in vinton.

Narrows goes to 5-1 on the season with a 47 to 20 win over bland countyfort chiswell's home game with number 5 galax will be played tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 bath county's game at covington will now be played on monday night at 7pm martinsburg, wv gets the win tonight over liberty christian 45-13.

Hargrave military wins big tonight over virginia episcopal 40 to 14.

Tomorrow at 1pm....eastern montgomery will play at auburn here's the lal college football schedule this weekend.

Number 25 virginia tech travels to chapel hill to play number 17 north carolina.

Kickoff set for saturday at 3:30.vmi hosts east tennessee state tomorrow at 1:30.also tomorrow washington and lee travels to catholic for a 1 pm kickoff.

Also, saturday ferrum is at huntington at 1.

At the same time southern virginia travels to montclair.

Averett's game at maryville was moved to sunday afternooon at 2.

