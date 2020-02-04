Global  

Friday Night Football 10-7 (Pt. 1)

Air as we continue in october jamie (jamie council, kx sports) october football is all about getting into playoff position johnny and with some great matchups tonight, you can start to tell who the favorites are.

(johnny mangano, kx sports) two teams that will probably meet in the postseason squared off against each other tonight.

Bismarck taking on minot (johnny mangano, kx sports) (jamie council, kx sports) after racing out to four straight wins, (jamie council, kx sports) after racing out to four straight wins, legacy has dropped two in a row.

Tonight the sabers hosted mandan and it was mandan who looked great on the opening drive, dale spilman with the excellent stiff arm and that's all he would need to run 70 yards untouched to the endzone, braves quickly up 7-0 but on the very next drive, legacy went to the air to cancel that score out, jason hoekstra up top to alex brousseau and that connection is perfect here, legacy scores and adds the 2 point conversion, 8-7 later in the 1st, sabers offense continuing to press the gas, they go with the read option and brousseau scores on the ground this time, 14-7 legacy (johnny mangano, kx sports) west fargo remains the class of triple a, let's check in on the packers as they were on the road against grand forks central.

Right there in the alerus center, chase teiken showing why he's one of the top running backs in the state busting in from a yard out then later in the half, he gets another score, west fargo up 2 touchdowns then in the 2nd quarter, andrew gravdahl up top to haboniman simon, west fargo goes on to win 31-7 (johnny mangano, kx sports) coming up next we'll see if st.

Mary's can stay perfect (jamie council, kx sports)



