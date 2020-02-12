NHL debuts and invades T-Mobile Arena

To be decided... our first nhl team is a go.

((dave courvoisier)) >> they won't take the ice until next season... but tonight... we're getting a preview of what hockey in the desert will look like when it moves into the t-mobile for good.

((denise valdez)) >> sports director chris maathuis is outside the arena now..

With more on the fun before tonight's "frozen fury" matchup ((chris maathuis)) it's the la kings and dallas stars here tonight for the first hockey game played inside the t-mobile arena.

I remember when they broke ground, an mgm official told me they're building this to host hockey and basketball.

They were courting a franchise from the start... bill foley stepped up..

And three years later was awarded a franchise..

And that franchise will begin play next year.

