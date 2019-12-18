Christmas Tree Village at Fall Home Show

Forecast.

>> don: one of the biggest home shows in the state is going on right now at the south town expo center.

>> it is perfect for all to home decorators.

Our own brian carlson joins us live from southtown with a look of some of what you can expect.

Brian?

>> reporter: just a little bit don and kim.

I realize it is october but i want to show you what we have done with our booth at the desiree at home.

We have the christmas village for this is that to take away from halloween, thanksgiving or columbus day on monday as we thoughtthis would be a way to raise money for great charities and thought this would be a good way to do it.

For example each of these trees have been donated by home depot.

Individual charities have decorated each one of them and you can make a bid on the tree.

You can make a donation for the one you like the best.

All the medieval go back to the charity that made the tree.

So prevent child abuse decorated this treatment if you like it you can take it home or make a donation because you think that looks the best.

The best winner wins best of show.

We have the ronald mcdonald house charities decorated this tree.

Over here you have the road home decorated this one.

You get the idea all the money goes back, it would be a good opportunity to get back in the spirit of giving as we approach christmas and all the holidays here.

Another fun think we can do at our booth you can win one of these blankets by brian.

We are giving these awake you enter to win or whatever you can buy one either one.

But you can win these.

They are so soft we have seen these on good things utah.

There are a lot of fun things we thought it would be a good opportunity, a sliver of what you can eventually put in your home for the holidays.

You mentioned we have a lot going on for the home show.

You can't