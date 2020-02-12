Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Santa Cruz proposal takes aim at Wells Fargo

Santa Cruz proposal takes aim at Wells Fargo

Video Credit: KION - Published < > Embed
Santa Cruz proposal takes aim at Wells FargoSanta Cruz proposal takes aim at Wells Fargo
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Santa Cruz proposal takes aim at Wells Fargo

The crime.

A central coast county will take up the question of whether to continue doing business with wells fargo bank.

Wells fargo is facing a lot of criticism over some of its business practices.

Kion's matt sizemore is live in santa cruz with more..

Matt?

Yeah spencer and amanda... wells fargo bank was fined a $185 million dollars...after it was revealed that more than five thousand employees created fake accounts for bonuses... wells fargo has continued to deal with the aftermath.

And now, a santa cruz county supervisor wants some punitive action.

Santa cruz third district county supervisor ryan coonerty has submitted a proposal to suspend all financial dealings with wells fargo for at least a year.

In june of last year, santa cruz issued a 5-year business ban involving five different banks that pleaded guilty to felony charges.

On tuesday, wells fargo could be added to that list.

á"we hope to send a message to wells fargo and the other big banks that have been acting so irresponsibly that there are consequences to their actions, and hopefully that will change their practices, and they can start acting responsibly again."á on september 28th, the state of california suspended all financial dealings with wells fargo.

Wells fargo's ceo has admitted that the illegal activity within the bank may have been going on since 2009.

If this proposal is approved on tuesday, santa cruz will suspend any business with wells fargo for at least a year, and will be reassessed again at that point.

We reached out to wells fargo for comment.

A media representative says they are working on a statement.

We'll update this story when we get it.

Live in santa cruz, matt sizemore...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.