Santa Cruz proposal takes aim at Wells Fargo

A central coast county will take up the question of whether to continue doing business with wells fargo bank.

Wells fargo is facing a lot of criticism over some of its business practices.

Yeah spencer and amanda... wells fargo bank was fined a $185 million dollars...after it was revealed that more than five thousand employees created fake accounts for bonuses... wells fargo has continued to deal with the aftermath.

And now, a santa cruz county supervisor wants some punitive action.

Santa cruz third district county supervisor ryan coonerty has submitted a proposal to suspend all financial dealings with wells fargo for at least a year.

In june of last year, santa cruz issued a 5-year business ban involving five different banks that pleaded guilty to felony charges.

On tuesday, wells fargo could be added to that list.

á"we hope to send a message to wells fargo and the other big banks that have been acting so irresponsibly that there are consequences to their actions, and hopefully that will change their practices, and they can start acting responsibly again."á on september 28th, the state of california suspended all financial dealings with wells fargo.

Wells fargo's ceo has admitted that the illegal activity within the bank may have been going on since 2009.

If this proposal is approved on tuesday, santa cruz will suspend any business with wells fargo for at least a year, and will be reassessed again at that point.

We reached out to wells fargo for comment.

A media representative says they are working on a statement.

We'll update this story when we get it.

