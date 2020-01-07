Global  

Consumer Reports - Battle of the smartphones

Consumer Reports - Battle of the smartphonesWhich company does best ... Samsung or Apple?
Territory news>> in the smart phone wars, the two biggest players are samsung and apple.

Samsung has had some problems lately and the hype for the i-phones isn't what it used to be.

Now that consumer reports has wrapped up its exclusive testing, ... ?

Can apple's new i-phone 7 beat the top-rated samsung galaxy s-7?

Alicia garcia has this report.

(v/o) electronics testers at consumer reports measure lots of features on every phone they test, including battery life, ease of use and video and photo quality.

If a long-lasting battery is important to you, the galaxy s7 beats the iphone 7 with more than 20 hours of talk time.

The iphone 7 provides only 8 hours of talk time.

You'll get 13 hours with the larger iphone 7 plus.

And what about the camera, which apple calls the most popular in the world?

Jerry beilinson consumer reports>> (sot) "in our camera testing, the iphone 7 and 7 plus both did well.

Apple had claimed there would be a performance improvement in low-light photography over the 6s.

Our testing didn't find much difference."

Garcia>> (v/o) after all its testing, cr says the camera on the galaxy s7 rated higher because it takes better images and videos.

The iphone 7 is the first water-resistant phone from apple, something samsung has offered on the galaxy for several generations.

Both phones met their claims in consumer reports' pressurized water-immersion tank.

Bellinson>> (sot: jerry bellinson) "the iphones have gotten a lot of attention for dropping the headphone jack.

That's something you'll still find on the samsung galaxy s7."

Garcia>> (v/o) consumer reports says don't worry about losing sound quality with the new lightning-connected headphones or even the headphone adapter included in the box.

Kota territory news>> with your consumer reports i'm alicia garcia.

Consumer reports says the galaxy s-7 beats the i-phone 7 in its ratings.

But if you are set on an i-phone, consumer reports says it's a good option to upgrade to the 7 if you have an i-phone 6



