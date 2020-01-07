Consumer Reports - Battle of the smartphones

Territory news>> in the smart phone wars, the two biggest players are samsung and apple.
Samsung has had some problems lately and the hype for the i-phones isn't what it used to be.
Now that consumer reports has wrapped up its exclusive testing, ... ?
Can apple's new i-phone 7 beat the top-rated samsung galaxy s-7?
Alicia garcia has this report.
(v/o) electronics testers at consumer reports measure lots of features on every phone they test, including battery life, ease of use and video and photo quality.
If a long-lasting battery is important to you, the galaxy s7 beats the iphone 7 with more than 20 hours of talk time.
The iphone 7 provides only 8 hours of talk time.
You'll get 13 hours with the larger iphone 7 plus.
And what about the camera, which apple calls the most popular in the world?
Jerry beilinson consumer reports>> (sot) "in our camera testing, the iphone 7 and 7 plus both did well.
Apple had claimed there would be a performance improvement in low-light photography over the 6s.
Our testing didn't find much difference."
Garcia>> (v/o) after all its testing, cr says the camera on the galaxy s7 rated higher because it takes better images and videos.
The iphone 7 is the first water-resistant phone from apple, something samsung has offered on the galaxy for several generations.
Both phones met their claims in consumer reports' pressurized water-immersion tank.
Bellinson>> (sot: jerry bellinson) "the iphones have gotten a lot of attention for dropping the headphone jack.
That's something you'll still find on the samsung galaxy s7."
Garcia>> (v/o) consumer reports says don't worry about losing sound quality with the new lightning-connected headphones or even the headphone adapter included in the box.
Kota territory news>> with your consumer reports i'm alicia garcia.
Consumer reports says the galaxy s-7 beats the i-phone 7 in its ratings.
But if you are set on an i-phone, consumer reports says it's a good option to upgrade to the 7 if you have an i-phone 6