Distress Puppies

Hannah collier/student: "to have little puppies to play with is really good for stress."

((roscoe))it was an invasion of puppies at one nursing school in central illinois.

Some students in training got a chance to destress today with help from some furry friends.wcia three's kelsey gibbs is live in springfield.

Kelsey, this week was full of pressure.

((kelsey)) it's midterm week so the stress of success was starting to get to many students at the st.'

John's college of nursing.

So what better way to calm down the nerves then with puppies.about 10 welsh springer spaniels were on the campus to get the students' minds off of books and test and more on cuddles.a st.

John's employee actually breeds the dogs and allowed the students to play with them.

This is the first time the college has used this method of therapy for non patients.

The class was sent in groups of 5 and six to have ten minutes of wet kisses and snuggles with the pups.and people tell us it made a world of a difference.

Hannah collier - student: "i'm so excited we had a test today so was really good too distress with the puppies and just be out here is so much fun.

There's just so cute and little and small so it's really nice to be out here."

The hospital does use license therapy dogs to help many patients.

((kelsey)) i am working on getting a group of the puppies to help us out on election day.

Thanks kelsey ((roscoe))did you know that owning a pet can actually improve your health?the c.d.c says pet lovers have a lot more health benefits.pets can decrease your: blood pressure, cholesterol levels and feelings of loneliness.it also increases opportunities for exercise, outdoor activities and socialization.




