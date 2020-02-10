Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app

China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app

China has a coronavirus 'close contact detector' app

BEIJING — China has apparently launched an app that allows people to check whether they have been at risk of catching you-know-what.

The BBC reports that the "close contact detector" tells users if they have been near a person who has been confirmed or suspected of having the thing that will remain nameless.

Those identified as being at risk are advised to seal themselves up in their homes and notify local authorities, so they can come and lock you up.

The technology is just another example of how invasive the Chinese government is with its 1984-esque surveillance of its population.

To see if you're about to join the land of the not living, users just scan a QR code on their smartphones.

After the new app is registered with a phone number, users are asked to enter their name and ID number.

Every registered phone number can then be used to check the status of up to three ID numbers.

According to state-run speakerbox Xinhua, the app was designed in a fun-filled collaboration with government departments and the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation and supported by data from health and transport authorities.

Here's a question though, how exactly is this app supposed to function properly when the Chinese government is obviously lying about how many people have been infected and how many are now pushing up daisies?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese government rolls out coronavirus ‘close contact detector’ app

Chinese government rolls out coronavirus ‘close contact detector’ appChina has rolled out an app that lets people check whether they have been in close contact with...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comengadgetBBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TammyBe74450769

Tbones RT @realTuckFrumper: China's Coronavirus App Uses Mass Surveillance to Tell Citizens If They Could Be Infected https://t.co/Mn91rAX3Wd 7 minutes ago

SafevoipLTD

Safevoip China rolls out 'close contact detection app' for coronavirus https://t.co/ihEIlcrXq8 https://t.co/lQued0WxYB 11 minutes ago

BanShariaUSA

MAGA Nat RT @TomoNewsUS: #China has a #coronavirus 'close contact detector' app https://t.co/x4meVF8i2N 12 minutes ago

tomwlsn31

Tom Wilson RT @CDCgov: Today CDC and @IDPH confirmed diagnosis of #2019nCoV in a patient who had not traveled from China but had close contact with a… 13 minutes ago

jakedisaur

Disaur RT @engadget: China rolls out 'close contact detection app' for coronavirus https://t.co/iVTQWFUEnS https://t.co/k2kYtBsEwY 15 minutes ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump China's Coronavirus App Uses Mass Surveillance to Tell Citizens If They Could Be Infected https://t.co/Mn91rAX3Wd 16 minutes ago

wojciechpawlak

Wojciech Pawlak RT @szesty: China launches an app that uses its vast surveillance network data to let users check if they have come into close contact with… 20 minutes ago

TomoNewsUS

TomoNews US #China has a #coronavirus 'close contact detector' app https://t.co/x4meVF8i2N 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China Launches App To Detect Coronavirus [Video]China Launches App To Detect Coronavirus

China has launched a new app that helps people check if they’ve come in contact or at risk of catching coronavirus.

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 02:20Published

oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia [Video]oronavirus crisis: China hails PM Modi's letter offering assistance, bonhomie on display|OneIndia

AS INDIA'S NEIGHBOUR CHINA CONTINUES TO BATTLE THE CORONAVIRUS HORROR, INDIA HAS BEEN KEEPING A CLOSE WATCH ON THE DEVELOPMENTS AS THE DEATH TOLL HAS CROSSED 900 WITH MORE THAN 40 THOUSAND CONFIRMED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.