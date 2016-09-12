Global  

Veterans Views September 12, 2016

Veterans Views September 12, 2016Topic part two of education benefits
Veterans Views September 12, 2016

>>> another edition of "veterans views" glad you could join us.

Judge munley.

We are talking about part two of our series of education benefits for vets.

I looked this up.

I saw an interesting survey.

Put up the graphic there.

This is the top five colleges in the u.s. for veterans according to usa today's from college factual.

Look at the colleges here.

These are the top tier schools, ohio state, texas a&amp;m, university of south florida, bellevue university in nebraska and the university of florida.

One of the things they have in common is they accept a lot of the programs that would help in the gi bill for vets.

Things like ace credit and vet success on campus.

>> nick, that's great.

You are right of they are first class colleges and they want vets.

The vets are disciplined and they know what it is like to go through hardship and they know what it is like to want to learn.

That's what these colleges are wanting.

>> that's a great point.

Part of being a great student is discipline.

Having the discipline to study and having the discipline to go to class every day.

>> that's right.

I am so proud of the colleges and i know the universities are starting to get in line.

>> a good example is texas a&amp;m.

1200 students are vets, but the total military student population is higher and part is they participate in vet success on campus.

>> that's right and it makes the college look good.

Finally after all of these years every single organization especially after college they are working hard to help the vets.

>> you find out something new every time on this show.

>> we'll join you next time on "veterans views."

>> if you have a question or comment for veterans views, call us at 570-706-7418.

Or find us on-line in




