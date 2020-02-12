Global  

King of the Cage

King of the CageThe event King of the Cage was held at Winnavegas casino Saturday night.
King of the Cage

Sports in america, there should be no surprise that king of the cage at winneavegas casino has sell out crowds.

On top of that, saturday night's event was televised on mav tv.

The fight card tonight feautred over seven fights with three title fights.

Including this 125 junior flyweight title bout between jamie "lil cannon" milanowski and nicco montano.

There was plenty of great action in this fight, including a lot of different tactics with the ground and pound to even throwing the with the ground and pound to even throwing the opposition.

Montano won this fight after she continued to pumble milankowski.

It was definitley a great event to be a part of and it was exciting to see.

Jesse:




