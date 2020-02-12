UTEP Football drops to 1-5

It was just about as close to a must-win as it gets for utep today ... in fact, depending on who you asked... some miners flat out said it was a must-win ... utep at 1-4 coming into tonight's game against florida international... the panthers, also at 1-4 ... so when you look at it ... these two teams mirror images of eachother... remember, no ryan metz in this one... he was ruled out early in the week with a concussion... so it was zack greenlee back at qb-1 ... === 1st quarter... aaron jones takes the carry and he was on the loose... 49-yards on the touchdown to give utep a 7-3 lead... jones came into the game as the 4th leading rusher in the country... but only carried the ball 5 times in the 1st half ... === 2nd quarter... alex mc-goo finds a wide open a.j.

Bran-is-el for the touchdown... panthers led 13-7 at the half... === 3rd quarter... mc- goo picking right up where he left off in the 1st half... this time he connects with thomas owens for the touchdown... fiu leading 20-7... === later in the quarter ... jones inside the 5 seems like a pretty good idea for the miners... he punches it in to cut the lead to just 6... === but mc-goo and owens strike again in the quarter... 23-yards on the touchdown... that basically put utep away right there ... panthers go on to win 35-21... miners falling to 1-5 on the season.

The minerals lost 35-21, and really had no answer for a fiu offense that gained over 300 yards in the second half en route to the win.

Aaron jones was hobbled and ineffective in the second half, that doomed thevminers with no other offensive weapon.

Aaron: i feel like we moved the ball pretty aaron: i feel like we moved the ball pretty well, we just couldn't put points up on the board.

Alvin: we come out at halftime, can't get a stop, rey take it down the field multiple times, run whoever they want, it's frustrating.

Kugler: i'll be honest i won't have a lot of answers right now, i'm responsible as the head coach, we're not very good right now, 1- 5, our record reflects what we are right now, half a season to fix it, starting with a bye week.

The miners will head to the bye hoping to have ryan metz back from a concussion.

One bright spot, utep freshman receiver and former andreas eagle eddie sinegal had 146 total yards on a breakout performance.

