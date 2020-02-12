Global  

Jerome Harvest Festival

Jerome Harvest FestivalHarvest Festival brings fun and community service together.
It without the help of the other businesses.... harvesting fun>> the jerome farmer's market held it's annual harvest festival today..

The festival serves as a fundraiser... the market sells food...game tickets and holds a silent auction... the money raised will go to casa valley house and a g-e-d scholarship program the market set up this year... it's a mix of community service and fun though as there was plenty for the kids to do... kathy bartholomew>> "it is a lot of fun and it creates a lot of memories for families.

It gives parents the opportunity to take their children out and they can spend the day with them and have good wholesome safe fun."

This is the fifth harvest festival the




