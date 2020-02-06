Pocatello held it's first 'Race for the Cure'

Dozens of runners, walkers and breast cancer survivors participated in the first pocatello 'race for the cure' 5-k at the portneuf wellness complex today.i spoke with many of them that say it's an event they are passionate about because breast cancer affects everyone in some way.

Vo 1breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide.

In 2016 over 246 thousand cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed just in the united states alone.breast cancer survivors like melinda jahsman say they are passionate about participating in the 'race for the cure' 1;44;10 melinda jahsman"so i need to get back into it and be out there for every one who is wanting to know about breast cancer and who may be having a hard time and just know that there are women that support each other and it's just a wonderful thing to do."vo 2the executive director for the susan g.

Komen in the idaho and montana area says 75 percent of the funds go directly back into the community to help women get mammograms and treatment.

The other 25 percent goes to grants research for ground breaking discoveries in medications and breast cancer treatments.1;49;05 hilarie engle"breast cancer has become personalized now and how they treat it and it's not kind of a one size fits all as we have seen in thepast and so now we are seeing that they are taking a look at each woman and each cancer and how they treat it."1;55;40 deanne stand up out of 150 participants these are some of the first runners to go through the finish line at pocatello's first 'race for the cure.'

1;58;11 jessica hauber"there are too many people that are touched by breast cancer or various types of cancer and just want to make sure that, you know, that we can get a cure, you know sometime soon so that we don't have to lose another loved one."vo 3this survivor has been clear of cancer for 6 months.

She says she feels fortunate because she caught it early enough with a mammogram.

2;03;58 kathy olsen"early treatment means long term survival and if we are treated early and if we lead lives that are healthy for us to prevent breast cancer we can save lots and lots of lives."

The pocatello 'race for the cure' event raised over three thousand dollars.

Breast cancer is rare in men.

In 2016 it is estimated that among men in the united states there will be 26 hundred new cases.

We talked to one man who is a survivor of 28 years.

Mark goldstein traveled all the way from new jersey to participate in his 235th 'race for the cure.'

He also had the digits 235 as his race number.

Goldstein says he prepares for the race by going to the gym and practicing right before an event.he says at the age of 83 his mission is to bring awareness to breast cancer in men.

1;41;26 mark goldstein"because men shouldn't die from breast cancer out of ignorance, so it's to heighten awareness and i want to let you know men out there be aware that you too can develop breast cancer."

