Danville loses first game 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCIA - Published 42-40 to Peoria 42-40 to Peoria 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Danville loses first game It 35-34. ((craig))the danville vikings have been dominant so far this season...entering tonight they had outscored their opponent by 201 points -- onlying giving up 72 total points all season...they faced their toughest test so far -- today in peoria...vikings entered the game 6-0...lions entered the game 6-0...winner takes control of the big 12... ---might be the game game of the year so far... ---1q: danville qb quentin smith td run (6-0)---1q: another smith td run (19-0)---2q: smith 67- yard td pass to darryl kelley (26-0 at half) ---4q: huge peoria comeback - jalen james 40-yard td cuts it to 33-29---final play, vikings up 40-36... coran taylor rolls right, finds miguel fenderson for game-winning td---danville 40... peoria 42---vikings fall to 6-1 on the season... they host normal community on friday...





You Might Like

Tweets about this