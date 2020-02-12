Badgers bounce back to split weekend series 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFRV - Published Badgers bounce back to split weekend series The Wisconsin Badgers picked up the first win in the Tony Granato Era against Northern Michigan on Saturday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Badgers bounce back to split weekend series Hockey back at the resch center tonight for round two with northern michigan.... last night the wildcats topped wisconsin in the first game of the tony granato era... we'll pick it up in the second period.... badgers trailing by a goal... corbin mcguire finds the back of the net for his second goal of the season... we're tied at 2... but the wildcats respond.... robbie payne takes the shot falling down... it bounces off darien craighead's left skate and into the net... we're tied at 3.... late in the second... it's seamus malone with the power play goal... to give the badgers the lead... wisconsin gets their first win of the season... 6-5... coming up on





You Might Like

Tweets about this