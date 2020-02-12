Stacy Vason Haircare 10-10

>>> welcome back to "local memphis live."

>>> ladies, you're going to absolutely move this latest makeup trends.

If you say the vma awards, you would have seen naomi campbell lost this look.

I'm stacy vason and i'm joined about carmen and she will share with us the latest makeup trends.

>> thank you, stationy.

It's always a pleasure.

>> has all the hype behind this new trendy makeup trick.

>> it is what it is, everything that glitters is fold, and what better way than to add a glitter accessory to your makeup look.

Even the lady who loves to wear minimal will love this trend.

The first thing we're going to do here with our beautiful model ashley, i love this color you have in her hair.

So we're going to opt for a deep burgundy red.

>> whatwhat's the name of this trend?

>> a glitter lip.

It can be worn on the lip, as we're going to do today on ashley.

It also can be worn in the hair, on thize and it's the must-have look for fall trend.

>> what's the first thing we need to know.

What type of lipstick do we use?

>> great question.

You always want to use a matte lipstick.

Always start in the center of the lip.

You can pick any lipstick you want, right?

>> exactly.

>> how does the glitter come?

>> it depends on what your comfort level sif you want an amazing color that stands out, of course go for your reds, go for your vibrant colors, your pink.

Stacy, if you want to do something a little more subdued, you can opt for a more rose lipstick, that lipstick in a gold glitter.

>> let me see hat tkphreuter looks like.

>> sure, sure, sure.

Here we go.

This is actually.

>> so i guys, now this is not mill, it's going to be super fine.

You can still use these glitters.

If you go to mix them with a lip gloss or a mix-in medium, it's going to make it like liquid gold, so it becomes very foiled.

Where it's a chunky glitter, it's going to give you that naomi look that she was rocking at the vma.

>> this is clear.

>> this is a height gold.

It the great for a more glitter for the workplace and this is for every lady that wants to make a statement.

>> i love it.

Naomi campbell looked amazing.

Always start that glitter in the center of the lip and work oufplt you just want to take it and press it.

This tool that i am using on ashley is actually an eye shadow applicator.

It's a plastic one.

Let's see what that looks like.

It's silicone applicator.

>> okay.

Okay.

Normally you see the disposable ones.

>> could you just do it with your finger?

>> absolutely.

If you're at home and if you're struggling with the look already, just take a little bit on to your finger and tab it on and alook how beautiful that look.

>> will that hold all day?

>> it will hold all day.

The longer you have it on the better.

This is for everyone, for all ages, all complexions.

>> it's gorgeous.

I love this new when i was seeing it on the awards show, i was saying i love that.

I didn't know what it was.

>> what a great way to soften your heavier clothes this you'll be wearing now, so this is a great way.

>> and a great look for the holidays as well.

>> she looks stunning in it.

>>> thank you so much.

It's always a pleasure.

Thank you, ashley.

So glitter it up, ladies, because glitter is in this season.

This is let's talk beauty.

Thank you for joining us.

Follow me on facebook, twitter and instagram.

Enjoy your day.

