Bridge Street: Kristin Chenoweth 10/10/16

>> sistina: october is breast cancer awareness month and award winning actress kristin chenoweth joins us to tell us all about it.

Good morning kristin.

>> good morning, how are you?

>> sistina: the, tell us about this project and tell us what you're doing to bring more good days?

>> i have to tell you my mom is a breast cancer survivor, my aunt is a breast cancer survivor, and my breast friends, three of my best friends have had breast cancer, i'm the only one who hasn't.

This touched me.

When i heard what ford was doing, they told me, i definitely want to be involved.

I could use this information when i was helping my mom get over her breast cancer and help her heal.

It is a great idea.

They are partnering with companies like green chef which is an organic company that sends delivered food to those who are suffering with breast cancer.

Co-survivors, and partnered with cleaning for a reason which helps with errands and other food delivery service or a ride somewhere which you know hey sometimes you just want to get out of the house.

When i was helping my mom i have to tell you there was some times i didn't know what to do.

Yes, i was there to change the station and bring her water and help her get up.

I don't cook and i should never cook ever, never, really, and it would have been nice to help her.

This is how ford has decided to help people.

I think it's genius.

People go on the website, fordcares.com.

100% of this proceeds of this scarf goes to fighting the disease.

I'm proud to be part of it.

>> sistina: helping breast cancer patients can they go to the website to find out about these services?

Is it a one stop shop for people who are watching?

>> everything they need to know, other companies they've partnered with and upstairs on breast cancer and what we need to know for us to help ourselves.

Just keeping it aware and keeping it alive and also where the proceeds go to.

1 of 4 proceeds you choose to pick, one i found interesting, my very first car was a ford.

And are they were the first company, first corporate company to get involved with breast cancer awareness 22 years ago.

And to date, they have raised $130 to the fight.

And so i'm proud to say i have owned many fords and this makes them even cooler in my book.

>> sistina: i know you're a very religious person, that's a god link.

It all happens for a reason.

>> amen sister, it's a told god-link.

Totalgod-link.

>> sistina: we can't let you go without asking you what are you working these days?

>> i'm releasing an album september 23rd, the art of elegance, it is a beautiful classic records with orchestration of songs i've loved my whole life and then i'm going to do a run in broadway in november at the lunt fontaine, which is a bucket list for me.

Then i'm going to go to l.a.

And start rehearsals of the live production on nbc of hair spray.

December 7th, that airs.

So december 8th i'll be in a coma.

>> sistina: it's nice to talk to you about the cause that means so much of you.

And a broadway fan, my daughter, she's two and a half,