Top Trenders 101016

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) samsung's galaxy note 7 nightmare keeps getting worse samsung electronics has temporarily suspended its production on sunday, at&t and t-mobile said they would stop offering replacement note 7's.

After the phone hit stores in august, some users reported that their phones were catching fire.

Samsung recalled the phones last month, but customers have been reporting the same dangerous problems with replacements ### ((jaclyn)) are you a selfie addict?

If so...it could mean you're struggling with some loneliness a new study judged the personalities of 300-people...and how often they snapped pictures of themselves.

Researchers in thailand found those who take selfies often and post them to social media...do it 'to seek approval from others' they're also more likely to be vain and attention-seeking.

### ((jaclyn)) billy bush has been suspended from the "today" show " and nbc news says it is unclear if he will ever return to the broadcast.

He'd planned to reiterate the apology he made friday over his comments with donald trump in a 2005 recording.

The suspension is a stunning turn of events.

The "today" show recently made a multi-million- dollar deal to make bush a today show co-host.

((jaclyn)) trump may have been sniffling last night, but one questioner stole the show from both presidential nominees.

Ken bone has taken social media by storm since his question to the candidtes last night.

Everything from his outfit -- to his demeanor --to his old-school use of a disposable camera -- so he could capture the moment-- has made him the darling of the internet.

### ((chris)) it is on your monday