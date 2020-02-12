Global  

Cruisin' 2016 Wraps Up

This year passes and another Cruisin' the Coast has come and gone.

This year's event was one of the biggest and best the coast has seen and all signs indicate that Cruisin' will only continue to grow.

With meet ups, car shows, part swaps and more happening all week long in cities across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, thousands of classic cars poured in from across the United States.

This is by far the biggest week for tourism on the coast, as locals and visitors all kinds come out to watch the cruisers take over popular streets.

Dennis Gage tells News 25," 8000, nearly 8000 cars is plenty of cars, but what- makes Cruisin' so unique is just the vibe.

That fact that it's stretch out over about 35 miles between two beautiful bookend of Bay St Louis and Ocean Springs.

There's bigger shows, but there ain't any better shows.

There’s just nothing like this, nothing like this anywhere else.

It's not a car show, it's a happening." this year, nearly 8 thousand vehicles from 41 states, Canada and Australia participated in Cruisin' the Coast.
