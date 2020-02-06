Sticking With Trump?

Has the night off.

Donald trump's controversial comments about women back in 2005... have sent shockwaves throughout the country... and resulted in a lot of backlash towards the presidential nominee.

Within hours of the footage surfacing... governor dennis daugaard, senator john thune and representative kristi noem -- all republicans -- took to twitter, posting against him.

But during a u-s house debate today, noem continued to show support for trump.

It was south dakota governor dennis daugaard's tweet that came first saturday morning.

It stated "trump should withdraw in favor of governor mike pence."

Then us senator john thune joined in.

And one hour later, us representative kirsti noem.

But noem didn't ask trump to withdraw.

"i plan to vote for donald trump."

During the first of four debates between noem and challenger paula hawks, noem continued to support trump.

"if donald trump gets elected president, i'm going to send him conservative legislation that he can sign into law."

"unfortunately, my opponent is still supporting his presidential campaign; i think that that speaks volumes about judgment."

The democratic candidate took a different approach.

"when i look in the mirror, i see nothing that aligns with donald trump."

While noem doesn't agree with the comments he's made about women... "the things that he said are horrific."

She says hilary is not a viable option.

And when it comes a candidate being a role model... "i don't look to either candidate to be a role model.

When i look for a role model, i look to my lord and savior, jesus christ."

"you have a responsibility as a public servant to be a role model and that includes the decisions you make, the judgments you act upon and the policies you support."

But hawks and the south dakota democratic party say they're just happy some republicans are standing up against trump -- instead of standing with him.

"it is encouraging when we see sen.

Thune and gov.

Daugaard finally coming to their senses and seeing donald trump does not have the temperament to be their party's nominee."

We reached out to the south dakota republican party about their thoughts on trumps comments, and the responding tweets.

They stated that "at this time, we defer to our elected republican leaders to comment on the matter."

