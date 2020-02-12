MSU Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight

Balanced.."

Dan melissa stokes' missouri state volleyball team squared off with evansville last night.

The volleybears roll into the match on a four game winning streak.

First set, emily butters sets up lauren boone, and the branson product powers the ball over the net and the aces can't return it, it's 2-2.

Then the volleybears set up pre-season all- american lily johnson on the left side, she gets the kill, it's 4-3 missouri state.

Then off the lynsey wright serve, missouri state's simone house and gerri e-dos with the block at the net for the point, it's 8-3.

Missouri state takes the first set 25-10, and the next two 25-12 and 25-15.

