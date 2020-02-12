Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MSU Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight

MSU Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight

Video Credit: KOZL - Published < > Embed
MSU Volleyball Wins Fifth StraightMissouri State's volleyball team beats Evansville 3-0.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MSU Volleyball Wins Fifth Straight

Balanced.."

Dan melissa stokes' missouri state volleyball team squared off with evansville last night.

The volleybears roll into the match on a four game winning streak.

First set, emily butters sets up lauren boone, and the branson product powers the ball over the net and the aces can't return it, it's 2-2.

Then the volleybears set up pre-season all- american lily johnson on the left side, she gets the kill, it's 4-3 missouri state.

Then off the lynsey wright serve, missouri state's simone house and gerri e-dos with the block at the net for the point, it's 8-3.

Missouri state takes the first set 25-10, and the next two 25-12 and 25-15.

And the




You Might Like


Tweets about this

SC_Strength

Springfield Strength RT @TheSpfldStudent: The Springfield College men’s volleyball team won its fifth straight Morgan Classic title on Saturday at Blake Arena,… 3 days ago

TheSpfldStudent

Springfield Student The Springfield College men’s volleyball team won its fifth straight Morgan Classic title on Saturday at Blake Aren… https://t.co/38Gqi1oA7k 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.