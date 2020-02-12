MSU MULLEN

Global  

Video Credit: WCBI
The Mississippi Bulldogs will look to move on from yet another difficult loss, this time at the hands of Auburn.
The team has a long road trip ahead, heading west to take on the byu cougars in a rare friday night game.

Head coach dan mullen is a perfect 8-0 in his time with state in non- conference road matchups.

Byu is one of the more efficient teams in the red zone, thanks to dual threat senior quarterback taysom hill.

Mullen compared hill to tim tebow, and says the cougar offense presents a difficult matchup.

"the challenge with them is when they have a quarterback like that down there, that's another weapon in the red zone.

It makes them a very, very dangerous team.

They got an excellent running back, they got size on the outside at receivers, and then if you try to take that all away, they have a guy that can make things happen on his at the quarterback position.

That's what, to be honest, when we've had great red zone offenses, that's a good recipe for it right there."

This will be the first time these two teams have matched up since 2001, byu winning in starkville.




