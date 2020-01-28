Chinese singer holds concert on balcony to entertain neighbours during coronavirus lockdown

A professional singer held a concert on his balcony to entertain his neighbours in eastern China during the coronavirus outbreak.

The video, filmed in the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province on February 8, shows a 27-year-old man named Wang Congjin singing into a microphone with the music played out of the stereo equipment on his balcony.

Neighbours turned on the lights on their phones and started waving while listening to Wang.

However, since spit can transmit the virus, the local authorities called off Wang's concert.