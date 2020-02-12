Global  

Diplomats from 25 countries tour Kashmir

Diplomats from 25 countries including Germany, Canada, France and Afghanistan reached Kashmir on Wednesday (February 12).

The video shows the diplomats taking a traditional shikara boat ride on the Dal Lake in northern India.

This is the second batch of foreign diplomats that will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir in the last month.

According to local media reports, the delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar where they are scheduled to meet media representatives, civil society groups and politicians.
