Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The inseparable bond between K9s and their handlers

The inseparable bond between K9s and their handlers

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:59s - Published < > Embed
The inseparable bond between K9s and their handlers

The inseparable bond between K9s and their handlers

They are considered major assets to the departments they serve, given their abilities with area searches, narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and manhunting
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The inseparable bond between K9s and their handlers

THERE ARE FEWERBONDS AS TIGHT ASTHOSE OF POLICE K-9OFFICERS AND THEIRHUMAN HANDLERS.IT'S A BOND -- SOMELOCAL POLICEOFFICERS KNOW VERYWELL.THE K-9'S PUT THEIRLIVES ON THE LINEFOR THEIR HUMANPARTNERS EVERY DAY.ALA ERREHBI SHOWSUS WHAT IT TAKES TOBECOME A HANDLER...AND THE SPECIALRELATIONSHIP THEYFORM WITH THEIR K-9PARTNERS.,<NATS




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Matthew cancels flights from Roanoke [Video]Hurricane Matthew cancels flights from Roanoke

Allegiant Air cancelled their round-trip flight between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Florida as soon as they realized their planes would be in the storm's path.

Credit: WDBJPublished

Otter Family Fight For Survival Against Jaguar Attack | SNAPPED IN THE WILD [Video]Otter Family Fight For Survival Against Jaguar Attack | SNAPPED IN THE WILD

A FEROCIOUS battle between a hungry jaguar and a family of protective otters has been caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Alexander Ley, 27, was on hand to record the rare confrontation deep in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.