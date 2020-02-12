The inseparable bond between K9s and their handlers 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:59s - Published The inseparable bond between K9s and their handlers They are considered major assets to the departments they serve, given their abilities with area searches, narcotics detection, criminal apprehension and manhunting 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The inseparable bond between K9s and their handlers THERE ARE FEWERBONDS AS TIGHT ASTHOSE OF POLICE K-9OFFICERS AND THEIRHUMAN HANDLERS.IT'S A BOND -- SOMELOCAL POLICEOFFICERS KNOW VERYWELL.THE K-9'S PUT THEIRLIVES ON THE LINEFOR THEIR HUMANPARTNERS EVERY DAY.ALA ERREHBI SHOWSUS WHAT IT TAKES TOBECOME A HANDLER...AND THE SPECIALRELATIONSHIP THEYFORM WITH THEIR K-9PARTNERS.,<NATS





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Hurricane Matthew cancels flights from Roanoke Allegiant Air cancelled their round-trip flight between Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Florida as soon as they realized their planes would be in the storm's path. Credit: WDBJPublished 2 hours ago Otter Family Fight For Survival Against Jaguar Attack | SNAPPED IN THE WILD A FEROCIOUS battle between a hungry jaguar and a family of protective otters has been caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Alexander Ley, 27, was on hand to record the rare confrontation deep in the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:58Published 3 hours ago