|
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
|
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Two Ohio State football players have been charged with rape, accusing them of participating in the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOX Sports •ESPN •talkSPORT •CBS News •Daily Caller
|COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled the first hearing in Ohio for a man...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources