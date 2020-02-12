Local digital artist creates political satire coloring book

Global  

The book was first thought up to only make fun of Donald Trump, but as the election continued the creators decided the book should have no political affiliation.
May have heard there is a political satire coloring book about the presidential election.

Well, the artist-author team is a local brother and sister duo, who also had the help from a long time friend who is their publisher.

Eyewitness news reporter taja davis is here with us in studio.

So taja, you got bring your inner child together with your adult mind diving into this book, huh?

Todd,most definitely... the pages of the book are pretty funny... from references of rapper drake's hotline bling music video, to depicting candidates as avenger superheroes... this coloring book has it all.

With a title that has an inappropriate word for television news, this isn't your typical adult coloring book -- pop culture meets politics.the book was first thought up to only make fun of donald trump... but as the election continued artist hailey scott, her brother author jordan scott, and publisher sarah almand decided the book should have no political affiliation.

It takes jabs at many different people involved with the presidential race.

Sot 00:10 hailey scott, illustrator and designer"an so then it developed into a roast of all the candidates -- everything that is going on on social media, pop culture, politics and them combining them together."

This colorin book was their way to create a fun and sarcastic way to tell what's happening in america... to bring humor to what is really going on to get more people to pay attention.

Sot 00:13 hailey scott, illustrator and designer "so that kind of what this book is for.

It's funny, it's entertaing, but, it makes you look at the issue and go, 'oh yeah!'

The pop culture reference makes it more entertaining so you connect the references together."

And if you're wondering if there will be a sequel to the coloring book once we know the election results... sot 00:09 hailey scott, illustrator and designer "yes, there is already a book two in progress.

But we want to see what the election does and how that effects our book."

Th creative trio wants readers to keep an open mind while coloring through the book.

They had a great time making it, so they hope you enjoy this humorous take on what's happened in the presidential race.

In the studio, i'm taja davis.

Thanks, taja.

The coloring book is selling for less than 8-dollars on amazon.

For a link, visit our




