Mother nicknames child Kim Jong-Un after her thick black hair 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published Mother nicknames child Kim Jong-Un after her thick black hair Meet the adorable baby girl who was born with such a thick head of jet black hair her mother has jokingly nicknamed her - Kim Jong-un.Little Nell Purser-Barriff has such striking locks mum Samantha, 40, says her shopping takes twice as long due to all the attention. Samantha and Terry, 34, were blown away when 7lb 13oz Nell was born with an astonishing mop of hair in October. Now Nell's barnet has grown to 5cm.Her hairy head has earned her loads of compliments from strangers and has even earned her the jokey nickname "Kim Jong-un" from her mum.Mum-of-three Samantha, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said: "It was just such a shock. "Especially as her brother is so fair - he's blonde with fair skin. They really are opposites. "I know it sounds gross but when I was having an internal scan I was told it felt like she had hair. "But when she was born I didn't expect it to be so much. "People were telling us that it would eventually fall out. "But it just keeps growing!"She absolutely loves playing with it. She always has her hands through her hair. "We get stopped all the time by strangers telling us what beautiful hair she has. "One time we were outside Marks & Spencer and a woman came up to me and said 'I've got grandchildren but I just wanted to say she's the most beautiful baby I've seen. She's got lovely hair'."IT consultant Terry said: "It was a shock. "Samantha and I weren't hairy babies so it's not like it was a family trait. "People are amazed by it. "We had one old woman fussing over Nell for a good ten minutes before she turned to look at Cole and brushed him off like 'oh yeah, he's cute too'. "It's definitely the Mediterranean blood in her." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mother nicknames child Kim Jong-Un after her thick black hair Meet the adorable baby girl who was born with such a thick head of jet black hair her mother has jokingly nicknamed her - Kim Jong-un.Little Nell Purser-Barriff has such striking locks mum Samantha, 40, says her shopping takes twice as long due to all the attention. Samantha and Terry, 34, were blown away when 7lb 13oz Nell was born with an astonishing mop of hair in October. Now Nell's barnet has grown to 5cm.Her hairy head has earned her loads of compliments from strangers and has even earned her the jokey nickname "Kim Jong-un" from her mum.Mum-of-three Samantha, Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said: "It was just such a shock. "Especially as her brother is so fair - he's blonde with fair skin. They really are opposites. "I know it sounds gross but when I was having an internal scan I was told it felt like she had hair. "But when she was born I didn't expect it to be so much. "People were telling us that it would eventually fall out. "But it just keeps growing!"She absolutely loves playing with it. She always has her hands through her hair. "We get stopped all the time by strangers telling us what beautiful hair she has. "One time we were outside Marks & Spencer and a woman came up to me and said 'I've got grandchildren but I just wanted to say she's the most beautiful baby I've seen. She's got lovely hair'."IT consultant Terry said: "It was a shock. "Samantha and I weren't hairy babies so it's not like it was a family trait. "People are amazed by it. "We had one old woman fussing over Nell for a good ten minutes before she turned to look at Cole and brushed him off like 'oh yeah, he's cute too'. "It's definitely the Mediterranean blood in her."





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Mother Dives into Traffic to Save Child Occurred on January 25, 2020 / Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand Info from Licensor: A mother dives after her daughter who was running into a busy street. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:31Published 3 days ago A mother and daughter have both won gold in Taekwondo A mother and daughter have both won gold medals in a national martial arts championship on the same day.Lisa Rose, 43, scooped gold at the British Taekwondo Championships in December alongside her only.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published 1 week ago