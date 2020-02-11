Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

It is nothing short of an existential crisis for the Congress in Delhi if it cannot significantly reinvent itself at least as far as Delhi is concerned, and the ripples of the grand old party's drubbing may even be felt in other states.

The Congress drew a blank in the Delhi Assembly and its vote share plunged to just about 4% from the 22% in the 2019 general elections and the 9% in the last Assembly election.

What the Congress desperately needs now are leaders who will not abandon ship once it sinks.

#DelhiElectionResult2020