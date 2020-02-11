Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

Congress draws a blank, huge cut in vote share, blame game begins | OneIndia News

It is nothing short of an existential crisis for the Congress in Delhi if it cannot significantly reinvent itself at least as far as Delhi is concerned, and the ripples of the grand old party's drubbing may even be felt in other states.

The Congress drew a blank in the Delhi Assembly and its vote share plunged to just about 4% from the 22% in the 2019 general elections and the 9% in the last Assembly election.

What the Congress desperately needs now are leaders who will not abandon ship once it sinks.

#DelhiElectionResult2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sahnipuneet

Puneet Sahni Exit Polls Predict Landslide For AAP's Development Politics, BJP Fares Better than 2015, Congress Draws Blank via i… https://t.co/BZhZOgFEsG 3 days ago

AapActive123

Dheeraj Aap ( Fan Of AK & MS Exit Polls Predict Landslide For AAP's Development Politics, BJP Fares Better than 2015, Congress Draws Blank via… https://t.co/pIfkHLC0Em 4 days ago

AAP4KA

Mission Karnataka RT @AAPReport: Exit Polls Predict Landslide For AAP's Development Politics, BJP Fares Better than 2015, Congress Draws Blank via @indiacom… 4 days ago

AAPReport

AAP Report Exit Polls Predict Landslide For AAP's Development Politics, BJP Fares Better than 2015, Congress Draws Blank via… https://t.co/gwaLidH9Zf 4 days ago

rajkshroff

Raj RT @AAPInNews: Exit Polls Predict Landslide For AAP's Development Politics, BJP Fares Better than 2015, Congress Draws Blank via @indiacom… 4 days ago

AAPInNews

AAP In News Exit Polls Predict Landslide For AAP's Development Politics, BJP Fares Better than 2015, Congress Draws Blank via… https://t.co/vDKslDl5eo 4 days ago

indiacom

India.com Delhi Exit Polls 2020: Once Again, Pehle AAP https://t.co/oi2P6oY4ig 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

AAP headed for another near landslide, BJP says 'will introspect'| OneIndia News [Video]AAP headed for another near landslide, BJP says 'will introspect'| OneIndia News

AAP records another near sweep, BJP reduced to single digits again, Congress draws a blank again; BJP's Shaheen Bagh gamble fails to cut ice; Amanatullah Khan says BJP will feel the current; BJP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:20Published

AAP set to perform a hat-trick, BJP improves vote share, Cong to draw a blank?| OneIndia News [Video]AAP set to perform a hat-trick, BJP improves vote share, Cong to draw a blank?| OneIndia News

AAP set to win Delhi for a third time, BJP improves vote share, Congress may draw a blank again; BJP's Shaheen Bagh gamble fails to cut ice; AAP leads on seats that saw anti-CAA stir; Adhir Ranjan..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.