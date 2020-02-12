Last-minute voter registrations pour into the BoE

Bringing 3 ((john/1 vert)) today is the final day to register to vote in the state.

The monroe county board of elections office was busy with some voters that procrastinated.

News 8 is your local election headquarters.

Allison warren shows us what went on today.

((anchor))the board of elections office knew this was going to be a busy day, and plenty of people kept them busy on the final day to register for the november election in new york state.

Frank alfano"i called this morning and i didn't know it was the last day to register so icalled this morning and said 'we better get it out of the way.'"frank alfano is just one of many people that filled out paperwork at the board of elections office today in monroe county.he says the importance of this election has procrastinators rushing to get it done.

Frank alfano"i haven't voted in so many years and i figured nows the time that we need to make some changes and here i am.

I told my daughter 'change of plans, we're going to register to vote.'" the monroe county board of elections has seen huge interest when it comes to voter registration for the 2016 election, especially the presidential race.commissioner van varick we're over 450,000 registerted voters and the most we ever had was in the 440's so yes right now there is a significant spike in voter registration according to our numbers.

While those numbers will have grown again by the end of the day, the commissioner says they've got a busy weekend ahead as well.

For anybody that misses that october 14th deadline, tomorrow the board of elections statewide is open from 9 am to 9 pm for anyone that wants to come in and register.

((anchor))it's important to emphasize that all online dmv registrations have to be completed today, and mail in registrations have to be post marked today, but the in person