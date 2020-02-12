MoCo super

Global  

MoCo superKylie Khan reports
Superintendent doctor jack smith is tackling issues facing the district like overcrowding and school boundaries.

In a report, doctor smith recommended studying whether or not woodward high school in rockville could be re-opened to allieviate expected enrollment increases.

The report says there could be an excess of 700 students by 20-22.

He suggests creating new boundaries and pairing schools in bethesda and chevy chase.

Doctor smith also recommends relocating the alternative education programs to the rock terrace school site which is currently closed.

