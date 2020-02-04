Global  

Poets from around the world come to Binghamton

Poets from around the world come to Binghamton for poetry festival
Poets from around the world come to Binghamton

The world will be in binghamton tomorrow with a presentation of poetry that goes beyond a traditional reading or the printed page.

Crossroads, the fifth binghamton international poetry festival features writers from persia, france, italy and the united states.

The poetry performances take different approaches by adding multi-media elements such as video or power point as well as interdisciplinary aspects like music or theater.

One of the poets, b-u professor of italian mario moroni, says the additional elements aren't merely complimentary, but an integral part of the work's emotional impact.

&lt;poet mario moroni says, "it' s experimental but in a sense of opening or broadening, expanding the approach to the audience."> jim ehmke says: the festival runs from 3 to 7 p-m tomorrow in the university downtown center on washington street.

Admission is free.

