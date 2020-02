Orleans/Niagara BOCES and RIT teaming up to make music more inclusive

WE HAVE OUR EYEEDUCATION THISMORNING.ONE SPORTSPROGRAM IS TAKINGOVER WESTERN NEWYORK--AND BRINGINGSTUDENTS TOGETHER.WE'RE TALKINGABOUT UNIFIEDSPORTS--SPECIFICALLY,BOWLING."SECTION SIX"INTRODUCED IT--AS ONE OF ITSPORTS PROGRAMS,THREE YEARS AGO.IT ALL STARTED WITH13 SCHOOLS.BUT NOW -- THEPROGRAM HASEXPANDED!WITH IT -- COMES AN"INCLUSIVEATMOSPHERE"TAILORED TOWARDSTUDENT ATHLETESWHO HAVE SPECIALNEEDS!"IT'S AMAZING TO SEEEVERYONE SO HAPPYABOUT DOING IT.

IT'SREALLY FUN BECAUSENO ONE'S A PRO BUTNOBODY'S BAD ANDWE'RE REALLY HELPINGEACH OTHER OUT ANDSUPPORTING EACHOTHER THROUGH THESPORT WE'RELEARNING."THE HOPE IS THATTHE LEARNING WON'TSTOP.UNIFIED SPORTSWANTS TO ADD MORESPORTS ANDOPPORTUNITIES INTHE FUTURE."IM JUST TRYING TOGET THEM ASINVOLVED WITH MUSICAS I CAN"THIS MORNING -- ALOCAL TEACHER'SDREAM TO HELP HERSTUDENTS SUCCEEDIS ON ITS WAY TOBECOMING A REALITY.HER IDEA -- TO HELMAKE MUSIC IN HERCLASSROOM MOREINCLUSIVE.JEFF SLAWSON TAKESUS TO ORLEANNIAGARA BOCES--AT NIAGARA FALLSHIGH SCHOOL--TO SHOW US WHO'SHELPING THIS IDEACOME TO FRUITION.MOLLY KING SPENDSHER DAYS DOINGWHAT SHE LOVES --PLAYING MUSIC.I ALWAYS WANTED TOBE A MUSIC TEACHERBUT NOT JUST ANYMUSIC TEACHER -- AMUSIC TEACHER FORSTUDENTS WITHDISABILITIES.AND I TOTALLY FELL INLOVE WITH IT I LOVETEACHING KIDS WITHDISABILITIES.

IT WASN'TWHAT I THOUGHT MYLIFE WOULD GO BUTNOW THAT IVESTARTED I WOULDNEVER CHANGE IT.THROUGH EACHCLASS HERE ATNIAGARA-ORLEANSBOCES IN NIAGARAFALLS -- KING SEESTHE JOY MUSICBRINGS TO HERSTUDENTS.I KNOW THAT THESTUDENTS ARE INTHERE HAVING FUNTHEY WANT TOPARTICIPATE.THE STUDENTS WANTTO PARTICIPATE -- BUTTHEY AREN'T ALWAYSABLE.I HAVE STUDENTS HERETHAT HAVE MOBILITYISSUES THAT STOPTHEM FROMPARTICIPATING WITHINSTRUMENTS THAT IHAVEITS INSIDE OF THEM --THEY KNOW THAT THEYCAN DO IT WE JUSTNEED SOMETHING TOFACILITATE THAT.THAT SOMETHINGCOMES FROM THEMINDS OF THESE SIXSTUDENTS FROM THEROCHESTERINSTITUTE OFTECHNOLOGY.GIVING THESESTUDENTS SOME KINDOF ASSISTIVETECHNOLOGY TO HELPTHEM DO THAT IS JUSTINCREDIBLESOFIA QUINONES ISONE OF THESTUDENTS WORKINGWITH THIS BOCESCLASS TO BUILD ADRUM KIT -- CAPABLEOF FITTING THE NEEDSOF THESE STUDENTSWITH DISABILITIES.A THREE PIECE DRUMKIT THAT'S A HIGH HATSYMBOL A BASS DRUMAND SNARE DRUM.IT'S THEIR SENIORDESIGN PROJECTTHAT'S CURRENTLY INTHE OBSERVATIONPHASE.BY SEEING THESTUDENTS INTERACTWITH THEINSTRUMENTS-- THERIT STUDENTS CANGET A GOOD IDEA OFHOW THE ADAPTIVEDRUM KIT SHOULDOPERATE, WHETHER ITINVOLVES A JOYSTICK-- TOUCH PAD -- ORSOMETHING MORECOMPLEX.ALLOWS STUDENTS TOLOOK AT A CERTAINPART OF THE SCREENAND THEN HAVE THEDRUM REACT TO WHATTHEY WANT TO PLAYTHE STUDENTS WILLTAKE WHAT THEYLEARNED FROMOBSERVING THECLASS BACK TO RIT TOBEGIN THEIRPRELIMINARYDESIGNS.

AYEAR-LONG PROJEE'RE HOPING TOHAVE SOOFCARDBOARD THING BYTHEPHASE DOESNNEXTSEMESTER.THE STUDENTS DON'TWA IMPACTTHIS CAN HAVE IFDONE RIG WHOLE GROUPKNOWS JUST HOWIMPORTUDENTS ANOTHERWAY TO EXPRESSTHEMSELVES IS REALLSTUDENTS THATSTUDENTS DONTREALLY GET A CHANCPROBABLY SEESOMETHING GREAT.SOMETHING COOLABOUT THIS --BECAUSE ITS BEINGDONE AT RIT -- BOCESWILL GET THEINSTRUMENTS FORFREE... AS FFUTURE USES --MOLLY KING SAID SHEHOPES THATPROJECTS LIKE THISCAN EVEN HELPSTUDENTS CREATEADAPTIVE ART PIECES.ADLIB WX TOSSMIDWEEK WILL REMAINCLOUDY & MILD WITHFEW SUNNY BREAKSAND ONLY OCCASIONALLIGHT SNOWSHOWERS.

THE NEXTSTORM WILL BRINGSNOW TO WNYSTARTING WEDNESDAYNIGHT ANDCONTINUING INTOTHURSDAY.

EXPECT AMESSY MORNINGCOMMUTE WITHSEVERAL INCHES OFSNOW ON THE GROUNDAS TEMPERATURESREMAIN IN THE 30S TOSTART THE DAY.

SNOWWILL CONTINUETHROUGH THE DAY,THEN AN ARCTICFRONT WILL INCREASEWINDS AND SENDTEMPERATURESTUMBLING FROM THE30S TO THE TEENS ANDEVENTUALLY THESINGLE DIGITS BYFRIDAY MORNING.FRIDAY WILL BE THECOLDEST DAY WNY HASEXPERIENCED INALMOST A YEAR ANDWILL SEE LAKE SNOWSHOWERS CONTINUETHROUGH THE DAYADDING TO THURSDAYTOTALS AS WINDCHILLS STAY BELOWZERO.

THE COLD WILLBE SHORT LIVEDTHOUGH, ASTEMPERATURESREBOUND QUICKLYBACK TO NEAR 40BEFORE THE WEEKENDIS OVER.