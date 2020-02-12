LUBBOCK HIGH LAKE VIEW

Deep in their territory and its blocked and goes through the back of the endzone for a safety, 10-5 pirates.

### still in the 2nd... abilene cooper on the move.

Mayes lofts it up... myller royals pulls it down for the go ahead score, 12-10 cougars.

They add another touchdown right before the half to go into the lockerroom up 19-13.

Lubbock high looking for its first win in district play.

Westerners would get off to a solid start.

Manny rodriguez hits the 30 yard field goal to get the scoring started lubbock high's lead would not last long though.

Lake view quarterback henry nickias takes it 38 yards to the house.

Chiefs up 7-3 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter.

Fourth and goal from the yard line.

Iasiah johnson can't get into the endzone.

Chiefs defense with a big stop.

But this run in the fourth by wilborn kwami would seal the lead for the westerners as they go up 24-14.... (last shot westerners