U.S. Senate candidates debate in Green Bay

The candidates for the u-s senate from wisconsin faced off in green bay tonight.

Incumbent republican senator ron johnson and former democratic u-s senator russ feingold appeared in their first debate.

Subjects ranged from defeating isis, obamacare, gun control and the presidential candidates.

Senator johnson and former senator feingold explained how they would deal with the issues facing the country.

At times they got in their jabs at each other.

terry kovarik: the green bay debate between senator johnson and former senator feingold started off on a cordial note with a hand shake.

But the two candidates quickly let their feelings be known on their support for democratic presidential nominee hillary clinton and republican presidential nominee donald trump.

[:20] u.s. senator ron johnson: "as in business i'll search for areas of agreement.

I'll support those areas of agreement.

But i'll also hold whoever is president accoutable.

But i'll also work with whoever is president to solve these enormous challenges facing american.."

[:32] russ feingold: "i have supported hillary clinton and bernie sanders both.

I have said it all along that i would happily support either one.

And of course having worked with secretary clinton in a number of contexts that she will be an excellent president.."

[:46] terry kovarik: both candidates were asked in light of attacks in orlando and on police in dallas whether additional gun control measures should be enacted.

Senator feingold said yes.

Senator johnson says the problem is linked to actions by isis.

[1:00-] russ feingold.

"the one thing i would makes sure is to follow the common sense of the people of wisconsin, who are demand, even republicans are demanding that we have background checks at gunshows and on the internet."

[1:12] u.s. senator ron johnson: "the problem in orlando was not one of gun control is that we have not achieved president obama's goal of defeating isis.

President obama laid out the goal two years ago.

He said defeat it.

Well we have not defeated isis."

The two men face off again for their second and final debate.

That's set for tuesday evening at marquette university.

((erin)) and voters in wisconsin's eighth congressional district will get to hear directly from the candidates next week..

Local five's tom zalaski will moderate a debate between democrat tom nelson and republican mike gallagher at our local five studios.

The hour long debate will be on monday october 17-th.

It begins at nine p-m and will be broadcast live on local five.

It will also be streamed live on our website - wearegreenbay.co m and simulcast on w-h-b-y 11-50 a-m.

