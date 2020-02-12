Consumer Reports looks at wireless headphones

10 thousand dollars.

Apple's i-phone-7 does not have a head-phone jack.

Your options?

Using its lightning port or wireless bluetooth headphones.

In tonight's consumer reports alicia garcia tells us about some wireless headphones for those who'll want to cut the cord.

(v/o) nearly every type of headphone --home or studio-style, portable and noise-canceling -- comes in a wireless version.

And because they're usually connected using bluetooth, you can listen to music without taking your phone out of your pocket.

Elias arias audio expert consumer reports>> (sot) "wireless headphones are a big part of our ratings.

We have more than 60 in there now, some with very good sound quality."

Garcia>> (v/o) for a good portable pair, consumer reports experts say to check out these sony headphones for 200 dollars.

Arias>> (sot: elias arias) "they have very good sound quality and will keep some ambient sounds out while keeping your music in."

Garcia>> (v/o) if you prefer an on-ear pair, check out these headphones from audio-technica.

Arias>> (sot: elias arias) "for 200 hundred dollars, you get a quality pair of wireless headphones with 38 hours of battery life and a 24-month warranty."

Garcia>> (v/o) a noise-canceling pair might come in handy if you need to get some work done on a noisy flight.

But they can be pricey.

Consumer reports says the 400-dollar parrot zik 3 headphones have excellent active noise reduction and very good sound quality.

And for exercising, consumer reports suggests mee audio's x7 plus.

Arias>> (sot: elias arias) "these headphones stay in place even with a lot of vigorous movement.

And at 85-dollars, they're a consumer reports' best buy."

Garcia>> (v/o) one of the downsides of wireless headphones is they typically run on rechargeable batteries--which would leave you with another electronic device to keep charged.

Kota territory news>> with your consumer reports i'm alicia garcia.

The new iphone 7 comes with a set of ear-pods with lightning connector ... and also an adaptor so you can plug in your old headphones through the lightning