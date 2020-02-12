Beatles Exhibit

Global  

Months the clinton library in little rock is flashing back to the british invansion with its latest exhibit... ladies and gentlemen -- knwa's aaron nolan brings us -- the beatles.

### it doesn't matter if you like them or not... everybody knows george --- paul --- john --- and ringo starting this month --- the clinton presidential center is welcoming the fab four to the library "this is going to be such an exceptional exhibit, it's so much fun, there's so much interactive peices involved with it."

It's an exhibit called ladies and gentlemen the beatles "so it focuses on the beatles, primarly the beatles entry into america."

---- it features two different galleries full of more than 400 musical artifacts with interactive fun at every turn... "you can't see any of these artifacts anywhere else at this time."

The exhibit will run until early next year --- and if the last stop is any indication --- a lot of folks will "this exhibit, it's from the grammy museum and the fab four exhibits, and the lyndon baine johnson library in austin said it broke records for them, so we expecting, hopefully it will do the same thing for us."

Lets end this in style --- only in arkansas can you be taught to play the drum from ringo himself on this interactive drumset wow --- even with the help of ringo starr, i'm absolutely horrible at this --- from the clinton presidential center --- i'm aaron nolan lets head back to you ### ((hilary)) stick around--




