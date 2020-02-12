Mother of abandoned child "hearbroken" watching video

Hearing is scheduled for november 29th.

>> kim: a mother is horrified and heart broken.

This after watching surveillance video of her five-year-old daughter abandoned at an ogden tech college.

Good 4 utah's marcos ortiz broke the story yesterday.

He has the update.

>> marcos: this is where the five-year-old girl was left behind.

At a day care at the campus.

According to the surveillance video, she was left here for two hours by herself.

>> it was awful.

Devastating.

[crying] hurtful.

>> marcos: it was shortly after 5:00 a.m., sunday morning, when the five-year-old girl was dropped off at a day care by a man believed to be her father.

Police say adrian sanchez was with his daughter.

The surveillance video from the cameras of the ogden-weaver technology college shows him covering the little girl.

The girl's mother also watched the surveillance video.

>> it broke my heart.

>> marcos: to see her like that?

>> yes, it did.

Because no five-year-old deserves to have to defend for their self or wonder if somebody is going to find them or come back.

I don't know.

I'm kind of in shock still.

[crying] >> marcos: sanchez starts to leave and says something to her daughter.

The girl's mother claims he told her to stay there.

That he had to look for a dog.

>> it shows in the video her freezing and also the time where she told me, mom, i was scared.

I hid under my blanket until daylight.

>> marcos: a security officer sees her.

The head of security was also affected by what he saw.

>> it was very heartbreaking, and i felt for her.

And being alone.

And we were glad to be able to see her get reunited with her mother quickly.

>> marcos: ogden police say it was 39 degrees on the morning the little girl was dropped off.

>> she's hanging in there.

She's strong.

[crying] like in the video.

She's very strong.

>> marcos: sanchez has not been arrested.

But ogden police are continuing with their investigation.

In ogden, marcos ortiz, good 4 utah.

>> kim: weaver says she's grateful for the security officer,