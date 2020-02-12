Mother of abandoned child "hearbroken" watching video

Hearing is scheduled for november 29th.
>> kim: a mother is horrified and heart broken.
This after watching surveillance video of her five-year-old daughter abandoned at an ogden tech college.
Good 4 utah's marcos ortiz broke the story yesterday.
He has the update.
>> marcos: this is where the five-year-old girl was left behind.
At a day care at the campus.
According to the surveillance video, she was left here for two hours by herself.
>> it was awful.
Devastating.
[crying] hurtful.
>> marcos: it was shortly after 5:00 a.m., sunday morning, when the five-year-old girl was dropped off at a day care by a man believed to be her father.
Police say adrian sanchez was with his daughter.
The surveillance video from the cameras of the ogden-weaver technology college shows him covering the little girl.
The girl's mother also watched the surveillance video.
>> it broke my heart.
>> marcos: to see her like that?
>> yes, it did.
Because no five-year-old deserves to have to defend for their self or wonder if somebody is going to find them or come back.
I don't know.
I'm kind of in shock still.
[crying] >> marcos: sanchez starts to leave and says something to her daughter.
The girl's mother claims he told her to stay there.
That he had to look for a dog.
>> it shows in the video her freezing and also the time where she told me, mom, i was scared.
I hid under my blanket until daylight.
>> marcos: a security officer sees her.
The head of security was also affected by what he saw.
>> it was very heartbreaking, and i felt for her.
And being alone.
And we were glad to be able to see her get reunited with her mother quickly.
>> marcos: ogden police say it was 39 degrees on the morning the little girl was dropped off.
>> she's hanging in there.
She's strong.
[crying] like in the video.
She's very strong.
>> marcos: sanchez has not been arrested.
But ogden police are continuing with their investigation.
In ogden, marcos ortiz, good 4 utah.
>> kim: weaver says she's grateful for the security officer,