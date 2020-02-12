Global  

Arkansas Battle For Pre-K Funding

Debates on Pre-K Budget for Arkansas
Arkansas Battle For Pre-K Funding

Democratic lawmakers continue their push for more pre-k funding in the state.

Arkansas advocates for children and families says pre-k programs need an áadditional 20-million added to the budget, to keep up with the cost of living.

Earlier this year, the legislature failed to pass a proposal to increase the pre-k budget by 10 million.

But democratic representative greg leding believes pre-k education programs need even more than that.

Republican representative charlie collins agrees the pre-k budget could be re-adjusted.

(st.

Rep.

Greg leding, (d) fayetteville) "there's always a little bito n ywith in the budget despite what people might tell you."

(st.

Rep.

Charlie collins, (r) fayetteville) "i'm very open to a plan i just havent seen that, the only things i hear are this is important we need new money we need to throw more money at it."

((ashley)) the legislature started budget hearings this week discussing which state programs to prioritize.

Budget decisions will be made during the legislative session beginning in january.




