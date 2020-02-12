Sewage in Home

Global  

(--doug--)a wichita falls homeowner says she recently had to deal with a very stinky situation in her home.

(--gwyn--)samaria terry talked with her and city officials and has more.((samaria terry reporting))kimberley ames/ house was flooded with sewage "it smelled like raw sewage, it was disgusting."

Kimbereley ames says back on september 24-th a quiet night at home-- turned into anything but- when sewage began to spew up from her toilets, bathtubs, and shower stalls.aimes says the situation came up-- after a plumber came out on a call.

Kimberley ames/ house was flooded with sewage "he says well you have a clog somewhere.

So i said ok.

From the second cleanout to the city main is only 80ft, well he went on ahead and ran 120ft of pipe through there.

And so, when i went to check on him, well what did you find?

He said, i didn't find anything, but i have this i want to show you.

And that's when he took me over to the manhole and showed me what was down there.

And he said this could have been the cause."

Ames says a large terra-cotta brick and a towel were found inside the manhole.kimberley ames/ house was flooded with sewage "i didn't ask for this.

I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."

But the city says they aren't liable.teresa rose/ deputy director of public works "we've checked everything with our line.

We don't feel that we got infiltration actually into the sewer main that would've backed up into anybody's house.

If that had happened, then more houses than just her's would've had the same issue."

I also showed rose the video of ames home.teresa rose/ deputy director of public works "if you look at the where her house is placed, being in a flood plain and so forth, and you look back at the five plus inches of rain that we probably got in her area because we got it over 90 percent of the city that potentially it could actually just be storm water that got infiltrated into her actual service main."

Ames says the flood of problems has already cost her 11 thousand dollars-- and insurance only plans to cover about five thousand of that.she recently filed a claim-- asking the city to pay her 8 thousand to finish fixing her home and pay to replace lost furniture.

Kimberley ames/ house was flooded with sewage "they are claiming that they have no way to control what is put into the sewers.

And if that's the case and they acknowledge that there is an issue then i believe that more maintenance needs to be done.

I don't know how often they do their maintenance, but they need to make sure those lines are clear, so that something like doesn't happen and that another family doesn't have to go through this."

One day after her claim was filed-- ames says it was denied by the city.and although rose says some of the older mains in the city are in fact made out of clay and can collapse due to age-- she doesn't feel that is the case in this situation.

Samaria terry, kfdx three news.(--doug--)ames says her home was built in the 90's and she has never experienced anything like this before.




