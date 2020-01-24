3 Suspects Wanted for Failed Flatbed Trailer Theft

An edinburg man wants to see three suspects behind bars tonight.

They tried to take his flatbed trailer, but failed after he took extra precautions.

He wants others to be on the look out.

Channel five's angelo vargas is live in the studio with how the thieves didn't succeed.

The owner of the business provided us with surveillance video of the attempted theft.

They tried not once, not twice, but three times before they had to give up.

The first attempt happened just before the sun set.

00:01:46:17 "the only thing for me was that we were amazed that this took place at 7:30 at night.

It was still daylight.

Edward rodriguez makes signs for a living.

He uses different flatbed trailers to get them around.

00:00:57:05 "they came multiple times just to try to take that one lock off.

The suspects didn't succeed.

00:01:02:00 "they actually came three times within an hour and a half.

Finally they were able to break the lock.

They actually hooked up the trailer to their truck and tried to take off.

Rodriguez was prepared.

00:01:13:26 "because i had it chained to one of our security bars here.

They didn't get but two inches.

He wants these people identified.

00:03:00:04 "we would like to find these individuals because if they were blatantly enough to do this while all this was going on during the day with a highway in front of them with multiple cars going through there.

What are they doing in people's neighborhoods?"

Before they strike against you.

We spoke to the edinburg police department about this case.they tell us their auto theft investigators are looking into it.

If you know anything or see any suspicious activity call edinburg crime stoppers at 956-383- 3477.

We wanted to know the different ways you can protect your property.

This is a channel five news extra.

We spoke to a utility trailer parts and service company in pharr.

Office manager jeff rotunno tell us it's better to spend about 70 to 100 dollars on a lock than lose thousands of dollars.

Rotunno says many people become victims to trailer thefts.

"you see a lot of our customers that will come in and try to buy something after the fact.

They come in and say hey my trailer got stolen and i've got a new one and i want to protect it.

You know it's a good idea to go and make that investment upfront so you're not having to go through that pain of having to replace a trailer and then come in and buy a lock.

Rotunno says you can purchase locks for the hitch of your trailer or for your wheels.

The