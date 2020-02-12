Central High Instructor wins Teacher of the Year 101416

Teacher is this year's texas teacher of the year.

Deborah campbell received her award during a luncheon ceremony in austin today at the texas state history museum on congress.

Campbell is a speech teacher at central -- and credit recovery program coordinator.

She was chosen from among 40 regional winners -- and as one of the top three finalists -- went through an interview last night in austin -- before being announced as the winner today.

<< deborah campbell / teach of the year: "i woul say that people who love, teach.

And that's the common denominator of all of the educators in this room.

They love students.

We love students."

> ((carolyn)) the texas association of school administrators sponsors the "teacher of the year awards each year...a bilingual education teacher from austin received the elementary teacher of the year award.

((carolyn)) students with cornerstone elemtary