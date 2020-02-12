Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Central High Instructor wins Teacher of the Year 101416

Central High Instructor wins Teacher of the Year 101416

Video Credit: KLST - Published < > Embed
Central High Instructor wins Teacher of the Year 101416Teacher of the Year for Texas
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Central High Instructor wins Teacher of the Year 101416

Teacher is this year's texas teacher of the year.

Deborah campbell received her award during a luncheon ceremony in austin today at the texas state history museum on congress.

Campbell is a speech teacher at central -- and credit recovery program coordinator.

She was chosen from among 40 regional winners -- and as one of the top three finalists -- went through an interview last night in austin -- before being announced as the winner today.

&lt;&lt; deborah campbell / teach of the year: "i woul say that people who love, teach.

And that's the common denominator of all of the educators in this room.

They love students.

We love students."

> ((carolyn)) the texas association of school administrators sponsors the "teacher of the year awards each year...a bilingual education teacher from austin received the elementary teacher of the year award.

((carolyn)) students with cornerstone elemtary




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship [Video]Ocean Springs wins 6A State Championship

For the second year in a row, the same two high school soccer teams from the Gulf Coast, Ocean Springs and Gulfport won the boys and girls 6A State Championships. Only this time around, the roles are..

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.