Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lil Nas X > Lil Nas X denies Rodeo copyright infringement claim

Lil Nas X denies Rodeo copyright infringement claim

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Lil Nas X denies Rodeo copyright infringement claim

Lil Nas X denies Rodeo copyright infringement claim

Lil Nas X has issued a denial in response to a copyright infringement lawsuit over his hit single Rodeo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AltCyberCommand

Alt US Cyber Command RT @AltCyberCommand: Nas X is gonna get this case dismissed and then sue himself for fun. https://t.co/wON3sbhQn5 2 days ago

AltCyberCommand

Alt US Cyber Command Nas X is gonna get this case dismissed and then sue himself for fun. https://t.co/wON3sbhQn5 2 days ago

500law

SANTUCCI PRIORE, PL #LilNasX denies #copyrightinfringment claim, asks for case to be dismissed. #Rodeo #CardiB #copyright #copyrightlaw… https://t.co/YiLgjOvUX6 3 days ago

karenhbromberg

Karen Bromberg Lil Nas X Denies “Rodeo” Copyright Infringement Claim, Asks for Case to Be Dismissed #copyright #copyrightlaw… https://t.co/WKHMiPpRnD 3 days ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwo6Jk Lil Nas X denies Rodeo copyright infringement claim https://t.co/LTGk9dZPtr https://t.co/PmaTLsOp… 4 days ago

websfavourites

WebsFavorites.Com - All your Favorite News Here! Lil Nas X Denies Rodeo Copyright Infringement And Asks For The Case To Be Dismissed https://t.co/lNDU6OuhCl 4 days ago

patesalo_e

patesalo Lil Nas X Denies Rodeo Copyright Infringement - Noise11 https://t.co/a5tZgzsv76 5 days ago

lampert_m

Maria Lampert Lil Nas X denies Rodeo copyright infringement claim https://t.co/44IkwXurkx - Yet another music copyright infringement case! 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Nas X Reveals Why Cardi B Was Replaced In Rodeo Music Video [Video]Lil Nas X Reveals Why Cardi B Was Replaced In Rodeo Music Video

Lil Nas X reveals why Cardi B was replaced in Rodeo music video. Selena Gomez opens up about her career. Plus, Hailey Bieber reveals why he & Justin Bieber's marriage ceremony was delayed for so long.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:41Published

Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy's Homophobic Instragram Post [Video]Lil Nas X Responds To Pastor Troy's Homophobic Instragram Post

Rapper Pastor Troy went on a homophobic rant against Lil Nax X on Instagram. He said:"Welp, Guess I won't be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear.” The comment was a reference to Lil Nas..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.