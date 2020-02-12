Global  

Ed O'Keefe Breaks Down Klobuchar's Strong Showing In New Hampshire

CBS News’ political correspondent spoke with Jason DeRusha and Kim Johnson about the Klomentum following the nation's first primary contest in the 2020 race (3:33).

Feb. 12, 2020

12, 2020
Sanders wins, Klobuchar surprises in New Hampshire primary

Bernie Sanders, who defeated Hillary Clinton by a wide margin in the New Hampshire primary in 2016,...
CBS News


'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish [Video]'We have beaten the odds' - Klobuchar hails strong New Hampshire finish

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar told her supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday that her strong third place finish in New Hampshire proved her resilience in the race.

Duration: 01:54

Buttigieg urges 'unification' after strong New Hampshire showing [Video]Buttigieg urges 'unification' after strong New Hampshire showing

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg congratulated his competitors after placing second in New Hampshire&apos;s primary and told supporters, &quot;we are here because the purpose of..

Duration: 02:06

