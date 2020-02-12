Global  

Sen. Bernie Sanders Projected To Win New Hampshire Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Projected To Win New Hampshire Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Projected To Win New Hampshire Primary

Laura Podesta reports Sanders win gives the Vermont senator the first clear victory of the election season.
Recent related news from verified sources

How did Bernie Sanders win the New Hampshire primary?

CBS News has projected that Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary with Pete Buttigieg and Amy...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •France 24ReutersUSATODAY.comcbs4.comNewsyDaily CallerPinkNewsIndiaTimes


Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary as Biden lags badly

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary [Video]Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

A big victory for Senator Bernie Sanders last night winning the New Hampshire Primary.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:06Published

Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory [Video]Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory

The Fox News host compared Sanders’ 2020 campaign to President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published

