Meet Westminster's new top dog, Siba

Meet Westminster's new top dog, Siba

Meet Westminster's new top dog, Siba

There’s nothing standard about Siba the standard poodle.

The three-year-old took home best in show at Westminster on Tuesday, the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
